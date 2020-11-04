Advertisement

Volunteers fill backpacks for kids in need

Nearly 2,000 backpacks get filed a week
Feeding South Dakota
Feeding South Dakota
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food insecurity continues to be a problem in the Black Hills, and to help out the youngest affected by it Feeding South Dakota continues with their backpack program.

Volunteers help fill around 2,000 backpacks a week for students spread around twenty communities in the area and over thirty schools---- to help kids in need who may not have food to eat on the weekends if it wasn’t for the program.

Backpacks contain breakfast items, a meal item, and snacks to help the students get through the weekend to ensure that when they return to school on Monday.

‘We get tremendous response from the parents, teachers, sometimes a colored picture from the kids and telling us how much it means to them. It is the difference between having no food or some food and it just really makes your day,’ Shawn Burke, Feeding South Dakota, says

to help with volunteering or donations click here

