Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.
With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.(Source: National Park Service)
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

News

Store owners not anticipating election unrest to hit local businesses

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:02 PM MST
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Many downtown stores and restaurants we spoke to said they are not worried about voters taking their anger out on buildings should their favored candidate lose the 2020 United States presidential election.

News

Pennington County preps polls for voting during pandemic

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM MST
|
By Jeff Voss
Voters are asked to social distance, and poll workers have been supplied with gloves, masks and wipes to use.

News

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:21 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
If Constitutional Amendment B were to get the approval of South Dakota voters on November 3rd, it would mean legal sports gambling in Deadwood and on Native American reservations across the state. However, the scope of that remains undetermined.

Politics

Multiple West River counties see rise in absentee voting

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Absentee voting up in Meade and Lawrence Counties.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kristi Noem to appoint Judge Scott Myren to South Dakota Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota native will fill the seat of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen, who filled the slot of the retiring Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

News

South Dakota Department of Health prepares vaccine rollout

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota, and the nation, are preparing for a COVID vaccine rollout.

News

Hemp legalization continues to move closer in South Dakota

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:02 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
Hemp legalization continues to move along for the Rushmore state.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee rebukes Governor Noem Executive Order

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:05 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislature sent a strong rebuke of one of Governor Kristi Noem's more controversial executive orders.

News

Certain Rapid City Area Schools will switch to e-learning on Election Day

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Students at Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley, and General Beadle Elementary will be doing e-learning on Election Day.

News

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:18 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislative session might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.