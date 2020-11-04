Advertisement

State reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in SD Wednesday

The 14 new victims bring the state total to 460.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 937 new cases on Wednesday.

The 14 new victims bring the state total to 460. This total would account for the fourth leading cause of death in 2018, the most recent year this data is available in South Dakota.

Leading causes of death in South Dakota in 2018, according to the South Dakota Department of Health: 1) Heart Disease, 1,797 2) Malignant Neoplasms (cancer), 1,632 3) Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease, 498 4) Accidents, 452 5) Alzheimer’s Disease, 437

The 937 new cases, bring the state total to 49,791. Active cases rose by over 500 to 13,908.

Current hospitalizations near 500 at 483. Overall, 2,873 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 17.7% of staffed hospital beds and 30.7% of staffed ICU beds in the state. Still, 31% of hospital beds and 36.5% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 17.7% Wednesday, with a 14-day positivity rate trend of 19.6%. Health officials calculate the positivity rate by dividing the number of positive RT-PCR tests by the total number of RT-PCR tests given.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 1,336 of 5,181 people (+132) are contagious or 25.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.5%.

For people in Meade County, 218 of 1,090 people (+16) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.2%.

In Lawrence County, 385 of 1,155 people (+40) are contagious or 33.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.9%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 476 of 1,121 (+33) people are contagious or 42.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.6%.

In Custer County, 71 of 352 people (+7) are contagious or 20.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.5%.

In Butte County, 190 of 451 (+11) people are contagious or 42.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.4%.

For people in Fall River County, 63 of 244 (+6) people are contagious or 25.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%.

In Jackson County, 52 of 143 people (+2) are contagious or 36.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.6%.

For people in Haakon County, 33 of 106 (+2) people are contagious or 31.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.1%.

In Bennett County, 84 of 230 (+5) people are contagious or 36.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.3%.

For people in Ziebach County, 34 of 115 (+4) people are contagious or 29.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.6%.

