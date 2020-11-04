Advertisement

S.D. vote to legalize recreational marijuana

The new plan would do away with the city’s so-called ‘matrix,’ a complicated scoring system to determine which businesses would receive priority in getting licenses.
The new plan would do away with the city’s so-called ‘matrix,’ a complicated scoring system to determine which businesses would receive priority in getting licenses.(Gray tv)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Associated Press is reporting Amendment A has passed in South Dakota, legalizing recreational marijuana. With 95% of the precincts reporting Wednesday morning, 53% of the votes have gone to pass the amendment.

Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medical marijuana, also passed in Tuesday’s election. South Dakota is the first state to approve medical and recreational marijuana at the same time.

Both measures will go into effect July 1 of 2021. Between now and then, the state legislature will have to set up regulatory structures in the state.

Governor Kristi Noem was against both measures.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prescribed 500-acre burn planned in Beartown Project area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Northern Hills fire crews will conduct a controlled burn south of Spearfish starting Nov. 4 till the end of the week.

News

Trump rolls in South Dakota while 2 marijuana measures pass

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won in South Dakota on Tuesday. But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting development was the passage of separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

News

AP says sports betting passes in South Dakota

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota is in favor of sports betting, according to AP poll reporting.

News

Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.

Latest News

News

Trump, Lummis and Cheney win in Wyoming

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis was elected to an open U.S. Senate seat while Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney won a third term in Wyoming’s first election with women as the major party congressional candidates, the Associated Press said.

News

Donald Trump, Mike Rounds, Dusty Johnson win in South Dakota

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds have won in South Dakota.

News

KEVN land swap

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

2020 Election Results

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Track the latest election results on the KOTA Territory News election center page.

News

Initiative gets Native voters to polls by providing rides

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Efforts in western South Dakota are ensuring Native voters turn out by providing rides to polling places.

News

UPDATE: Two groups quarrel at Trump Shop on Election Night

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
As the group who opposes the president’s re-election were met with an opposing group at the Trump Shop on Mountain View Road.