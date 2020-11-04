Prescribed 500-acre burn planned in Beartown Project area

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Northern Hills fire crews will conduct a controlled burn south of Spearfish starting Nov. 4 till the end of the week.

The prescribed burn will scorch away up to 500 acres in the Beartown Project area. The Beartown Project area is located approximately eight miles south of Spearfish and 12 miles west of Lead. The project area is in the vicinity of Iron Creek Lake.

The burn will start Nov. 4 and end Nov. 6, according to Brian Rafferty, fuels specialist from North Zone Fire Management, Black Hills National Forest.

Roads in the area will remain open, fire officials say. However, drivers must use caution and drive slowly. Smoke may make driving difficult. Drivers should not stop their vehicles while driving in areas of reduced visibility, as this can create a hazard for other vehicles in the area.

Smoke could potentially impact FSR 134 (Tinton Road), as well as Spearfish Canyon.

Crews have prepared to facilitate this project for several years. The planned burn meets management criteria for the area right now, according to Forest Service managers.

