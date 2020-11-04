Advertisement

Nearby stabbing places two Rapid City schools under secure status

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed under secure status for a short time Wednesday afternoon as Rapid City Police investigated a stabbing that happened close by.

The two schools went into secure status at approximately 12:10 p.m. “due to law enforcement activity in the area.” The secure status was lifted around 12:25 p.m.

The person who was stabbed near North Maple Street and Surfwood Drive was taken to Monument Health for non-life-threatening injuries, Brendyn Mandina public information officer for RCPD said.

Mandina said the victim isn’t cooperative with the police right now.

Rapid City Police Department to investigate.

