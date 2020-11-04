Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.
With 81% precincts reporting by 10 p.m., 69% of South Dakotans voted in favor of passing medical marijuana in the state.
The 2020 election is the third time medical marijuana has been a ballot question for South Dakotans. In 2006, medical marijuana was rejected by 52%. In 2010, medical marijuana failed almost two thirds.
See full results here: https://www.kotatv.com/politics/election-results/
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.