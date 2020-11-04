Advertisement

Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says

Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.

With 81% precincts reporting by 10 p.m., 69% of South Dakotans voted in favor of passing medical marijuana in the state.

The 2020 election is the third time medical marijuana has been a ballot question for South Dakotans. In 2006, medical marijuana was rejected by 52%. In 2010, medical marijuana failed almost two thirds.

See full results here: https://www.kotatv.com/politics/election-results/

