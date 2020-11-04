Advertisement

Man saved from opioid overdose at truck stop in Box Elder

(WSAZ)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Box Elder Police saved a man from an opioid overdose by administering Naloxone on Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 3 a 28-year-old man overdosed in his truck outside the Flying J Truck Stop on I-90. His ex-girlfriend called 911 for assistance.

The man was completely unresponsive, blue in color and was struggling to breathe.

Officer Ricardo Olandez administered a dose of Naloxone (Narcan), then pulled the man out of the semi cab to the ground for further aid. After the second dose of Naloxone, the man began breathing more regularly, his skin color returned and he became conscious.

He became combative with rescuers and bit his ex-girlfriend. The man was then retained during EMS transport and treatment.

During the investigation, police were unable to determine the specific substances had been used and they could not be located. However, the man was on parole and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

The lifesaving Naloxone administered during this call was provided by the state’s Naloxone Project, a cooperative effort of the South Dakota Department of Health, Department of Social Services and rescuers to combat the state’s opioid epidemic. The Box Elder Police Department has participated in the program since inception and fields Naloxone in each of its patrol units.

Investigation of this event is continuing.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New call center will bring 150 jobs to Rapid City

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Elevate Rapid City has been working with SatCom Marketing for the last few months to expand its business to Rapid City.

News

South Dakotans voted in favor of both medical and recreational marijuana, so what’s next?

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
South Dakota voters made the decision to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, the first time any state has done both during the same election.

News

Volunteers fill backpacks for kids in need

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Backpack program at Feeding South Dakota

News

COVID-19 cases move 4 RCAS schools to distance learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Southwest, West and South middle schools and Central High School will move to distance learning.

Latest News

News

Whitewood couple sentenced for distributing meth out of hotels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A Whitewood couple will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine for almost a year in the Northern Hills.

News

New office space in Spearfish to approved with hopes of strengthening drug enforcement in Northern Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
“Once completed, the mission for this working group of drug investigators is to investigate crimes relating to the use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine."

News

Nearby stabbing places two Rapid City schools under secure status

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed under secure status for a short time Wednesday afternoon as Rapid City Police investigated a stabbing that happened close by.

News

Voters passed pot in South Dakota, now what?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Not so fast, South Dakota still has a while until new marijuana laws take effect.

News

State reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in SD Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The 14 new victims bring the state total to 460. The 937 new cases, bring the state total to 49,791. Active cases rose by over 500 to 13,908.

News

Prescribed 500-acre burn planned in Beartown Project area

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Northern Hills fire crews will conduct a controlled burn south of Spearfish starting Nov. 4 till the end of the week.