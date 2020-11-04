Initiative gets Native voters to polls by providing rides

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Efforts in western South Dakota are ensuring Native voters turn out by providing rides to polling places.

Led by the Protect Sovereignty Group, drivers have shuttled voters to polling locations across Rapid City, Todd County and Oglala Lakota County. The group is also helping voters check their registration and polling places.

Rapid City Natives Vote 2020 (605) 219-5018 Voter Hotline ✔️Rides to Vote ✔️Check your voter registration and polling location Posted by Cante Heart on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The Rapid City Voter Hotline is open 1-6 p.m.

“Since the process is ongoing until the polls close I won’t have an exact number yet,” Cante Heart, an organizer told KOTA Territory News.

The Native voter hotline can be reached at (605) 219-5018.

