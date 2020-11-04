Advertisement

COVID-19 cases move 4 RCAS schools to distance learning

RCAS teachers share concerns about school starting amid a pandemic
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Four Rapid City Area Schools have moved to Level 3, distance learning, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In an email from Superintendent, Lori Simon said the RCAS leadership made the decision to move Southwest, West and South middle schools as well as Central High School to Level 3.

Simon also said they aren’t going to Level 2 because “in discussions with health officials, the concern was raised that Level 2 may do more harm than good as students are mixing with different cohorts of students at daycares, in social gatherings or at work.”

Communications Director Katy Urban said 80% of the cases in the district is currently at the middle and high school level.

