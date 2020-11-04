AP says sports betting passes in South Dakota

(AP) - South Dakota is in favor of sports betting, according to AP poll reporting.

Constitutional Amendment B would legalize sports wagering in Deadwood. As of 11 p.m., 85% of precincts were reported. 58% voted yes and 42% no.

Passing sports wagering would open gambling on a variety of sports like golf, tennis, football.

Right now, 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting.

Three states have been approved by voters. And, like South Dakota, five other states have the sports wagering ballot measure.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.