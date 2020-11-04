Advertisement

A hidden gem at Johnson Siding provides “notions” to community

Black Hills Backstory: Haberdashery at Johnson Siding
By Blake Joseph
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -When the covid-19 pandemic hit last spring, all the craft shows in the Black Hills area stopped. The haberdashery at johnson siding, started by a group of crafters, discovered a way to support their fellow vendors while also filling a void in the community.

A haberdashery --most of us have never heard the word let alone seen one. But some of the owners at Johnson Siding have some suggestions about just what that means and what it provides.

Steve Schroder, wood-turner and part-owner, says “we were all pretty much stuck at home building but had no place to sell it. so when this opportunity came along we were ecstatic. we put our heart and soul into this thing. it was a mouse invested dirt floor garage and we turned it into this and we’re pretty doggone proud of it.”

A haberdashery can be a gentlemen’s store or in this instance, it finds its roots within the British context containing small items and notions --that last category leaving the store wide-open to carry just about anything.

Rene Ivers, furniture restorer and part-owner, says “it came to me after watching the hateful eight. Minnie’s haberdashery was a little store in the middle of nowhere and it had a little bit of everything. I just like the name. I said to my husband we should open a haberdashery someday and it was just a dream for a little while.”

Feathers meticulously carved out of wood to one-of-a-kind fencepost vases custom made. The haberdashery does have just about everything and the community has responded with their support.

Kathy Teitz, jam and jelly specialist and part-owner, says “well what we’ve heard from our customers is they appreciate the fact that there’s a gift shop in the area where they can pick up something original... because a lot of the stuff in this store is one of a kind.”

22 local vendors and crafters currently supply the mercantile and “notions” of the haberdashery at Johnson Siding. And with the holiday season quickly upon us, they say they’re guaranteed to have something for everyone.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

Hidden gem at Johnson Siding provides "notions" to community

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Prescribed 500-acre burn planned in Beartown Project area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Northern Hills fire crews will conduct a controlled burn south of Spearfish starting Nov. 4 till the end of the week.

News

Trump rolls in South Dakota while 2 marijuana measures pass

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won in South Dakota on Tuesday. But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting development was the passage of separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

News

S.D. vote to legalize recreational marijuana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The Associated Press is reporting Amendment A has passed in South Dakota, legalizing recreational marijuana.

Latest News

News

AP says sports betting passes in South Dakota

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota is in favor of sports betting, according to AP poll reporting.

News

Measure 26, medical marijuana passes in South Dakota, AP says

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Third times the charm as Initiated Mesure 26 passed in South Dakota, according to the Associated Press.

News

Trump, Lummis and Cheney win in Wyoming

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis was elected to an open U.S. Senate seat while Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney won a third term in Wyoming’s first election with women as the major party congressional candidates, the Associated Press said.

News

Donald Trump, Mike Rounds, Dusty Johnson win in South Dakota

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds have won in South Dakota.

News

KEVN land swap

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

2020 Election Results

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Track the latest election results on the KOTA Territory News election center page.