A hidden gem at Johnson Siding provides “notions” to community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -When the covid-19 pandemic hit last spring, all the craft shows in the Black Hills area stopped. The haberdashery at johnson siding, started by a group of crafters, discovered a way to support their fellow vendors while also filling a void in the community.

A haberdashery --most of us have never heard the word let alone seen one. But some of the owners at Johnson Siding have some suggestions about just what that means and what it provides.

Steve Schroder, wood-turner and part-owner, says “we were all pretty much stuck at home building but had no place to sell it. so when this opportunity came along we were ecstatic. we put our heart and soul into this thing. it was a mouse invested dirt floor garage and we turned it into this and we’re pretty doggone proud of it.”

A haberdashery can be a gentlemen’s store or in this instance, it finds its roots within the British context containing small items and notions --that last category leaving the store wide-open to carry just about anything.

Rene Ivers, furniture restorer and part-owner, says “it came to me after watching the hateful eight. Minnie’s haberdashery was a little store in the middle of nowhere and it had a little bit of everything. I just like the name. I said to my husband we should open a haberdashery someday and it was just a dream for a little while.”

Feathers meticulously carved out of wood to one-of-a-kind fencepost vases custom made. The haberdashery does have just about everything and the community has responded with their support.

Kathy Teitz, jam and jelly specialist and part-owner, says “well what we’ve heard from our customers is they appreciate the fact that there’s a gift shop in the area where they can pick up something original... because a lot of the stuff in this store is one of a kind.”

22 local vendors and crafters currently supply the mercantile and “notions” of the haberdashery at Johnson Siding. And with the holiday season quickly upon us, they say they’re guaranteed to have something for everyone.

