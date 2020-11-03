Advertisement

Voting safety during a pandemic

voting
voting(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -November 3, is election day and many voters will be heading to the polls but how will polling places look with the ongoing pandemic.

Voters are asked to social distance and poll workers have been supplied with gloves, masks, and wipes to use.

If you are looking to avoid crowds when you head to the polls there are some times during the day that see larger turnouts.

‘First thing in the morning they tend to be busy, and noon then 4-5 hour. The phone calls in our office pick up around then about where do I vote so I think the polls get busy around that time too,’ Cindy Mohler, Pennington County Auditor, says

You can also bring your own ballpoint black or blue ink pen to use while filling your ballot out.

