The Black Hills see huge interest from companies

A sign that says Do Big Things.
(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City may be hours from major cities like Denver and Sioux Falls, isolated in the Black Hills, but companies are looking at relocating here.

Last year around this time, the President and CEO of Elevate Rapid City Tom Johnson says the interest wasn’t there.

“We had zero companies looking at relocating or expanding to Rapid City from outside the area. Today we have around 40," says Johnson.

Those companies don’t fall into one category some are technology others manufacturing.

“Most of the people that are in decision making positions within these companies they have seen the Black Hills, they’ve traveled to the Black Hills, they have somebody that they know in the Black Hills, they vacationed here, and they think the area’s quality of life is world-class," says Johnson.

And it’s not just companies that want to move here, people from coast to coast want to make their way to the Black Hills.

“We’re seeing some interest on the workers side too coming here and buying a home and working remotely and I think you’re seeing that across the country frankly," says Johnson.

The biggest problem Elevate Rapid City sees is access to housing.

