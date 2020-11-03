Sunshine and 70s all week long

Advertisement

Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies expected tonight as low temperatures fall into the 40s for many, with a few in the 30s and a few near 50°. Overall it’ll be a mild night across the region.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s through Friday. The record high Friday is 77° set back in 2010 and the current forecast is calling for a high of 78°, so if this holds, Friday could be a record breaker.

The storm system this weekend is coming in a little slower, therefore temperatures Saturday will be warmer than what we expected Yesterday. Highs in the 60s are likely. Rain/snow showers will move in late Saturday night and continue off and on Sunday. Highs will be falling from the 40s to the 30s to wrap up the weekend.

Cold air continues next week with highs only in the 20s to near 40°. Enjoy the warm air while we have it!

