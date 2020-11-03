Advertisement

Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash

A semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it was struck by a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that was westbound in the eastbound lanes near Kimball.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KIMBALL, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City semi-truck driver was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash near Kimball late Thursday.

A Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, driven by Edward Herring, 60, of Rapid City, was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it was struck by a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that was westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Adrian Jordan, 30, of Warwick, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Herring was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken by ambulance to the Chamberlain hospital.

Both eastbound lanes were closed to traffic for a time after the crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

