Advertisement

Rapid City Council delays land swap vote due to many on the council needing more time

Rapid City Council voted Monday night to delay the resolution.
Rapid City Council voted Monday night to delay the resolution.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:45 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City Council voted Monday night, in a six to three vote, to delay the resolution that would return part of the 1,200 acres from the Indian Boarding School back to the Native Americans due to many of the council members needing more time to gather information.

Local business owners, Lakota Elders, and the community spent more than two hours talking with the council about what this land means to them.

The community is looking to use the land to build a Native American Center with workforce development, support, and youth programs but is now delayed.

“And I think that it’s better for this community as a whole to do this for Native people and Non-Native people to make this community a better place for all of us. That’s what we want, we want to stop all this negative between the two groups of people it’s time," says Lakota Elder Bev Warne.

The vote was pushed back to the November 10th working session at City Hall.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City is rapidly changing with growth all across the city

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
One development company is giving the city a new look.

News

Kados CrossFit creates a class for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Kados staff said they wanted to provide a PE type class for kids to help them stay active despite spending more time at home.

News

Deadline for utility grace period ends Jan. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Late fees that have been charged to accounts and remain unpaid on Jan. 4 will be due and payable in full and will need to be paid before service is restored.

News

Wyoming governor to quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The self-isolation will last until Nov. 11, or 14 days following the possible exposure.

Latest News

News

Pet of the Week - Tobias

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Nonprofit maps Heart Mountain Interpretation Center to remember past

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Sturgis police search for suspect who stole 13 guns

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Rapid City voters prepare for voting

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Voters in Rapid City Weigh in on the 2020 Election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Rapid City Residents Weigh in on the 2020 Election

News

Pennington County preps polls for voting during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Voters are asked to social distance, and poll workers have been supplied with gloves, masks and wipes to use.