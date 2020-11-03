Near Record High Temperatures Possible Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High pressure aloft will continue to bring sunny skies and very warm temperatures through the end of the week. Today, we may tie our record high of 78 which was set back in 1942!

A major change in the weather pattern is still on track for the weekend. Much cooler air arrives Saturday, with snow and sharply colder air Saturday night and Sunday. It is still too early to pinpoint snow accumulation potential, but we are highly confident that very cold air will be with us late this weekend through the first half of next week!

