Advertisement

Long lines stretch outside of polling places in South Dakota

Voters line up to vote in the 2020 election
Voters line up to vote in the 2020 election(Jeff Voss)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Voters were greeted with long lines at many polling locations across South Dakota Tuesday.

The 2020 election is likely to be one for the record books, with many analysts predicting high voter turnout in what has been a contentious race between President Donald Trump and his challenger, Joe Biden.

South Dakota voters have many other key races to determine, including ballot questions legalizing marijuana in the state.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the election process this year.

A record amount of absentee ballots were cast in South Dakota this year as many people looked to avoid voting in person. However, the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office recently told Black Hills FOX News some precincts had to be combined due to a shortage of experienced election workers, which could lead to longer lines at some locations.

South Dakota has a total of 578,322 registered voters in 2016, an increase of nearly 6% from 2016. Voter turnout in the 2016 election in South Dakota was 69.6%, well above the national average of 55%.

What’s it like at your polling location? Send us you photos here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What you need to know before heading to polls in South Dakota

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota voters have many big decisions to make in the 2020 election, including the future of marijuana laws in South Dakota and which representatives to send to Congress.

News

Rapid City is rapidly changing with growth all across the city

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
One development company is giving the city a new look.

News

Rapid City Council delays land swap vote due to many on the council needing more time

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The vote was pushed back to the November 10th working session at City Hall.

News

Kados CrossFit creates a class for students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Kados staff said they wanted to provide a PE type class for kids to help them stay active despite spending more time at home.

Latest News

News

Deadline for utility grace period ends Jan. 4

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Late fees that have been charged to accounts and remain unpaid on Jan. 4 will be due and payable in full and will need to be paid before service is restored.

News

Wyoming governor to quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The self-isolation will last until Nov. 11, or 14 days following the possible exposure.

News

Pet of the Week - Tobias

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Nonprofit maps Heart Mountain Interpretation Center to remember past

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Sturgis police search for suspect who stole 13 guns

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Rapid City voters prepare for voting

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.