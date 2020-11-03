Advertisement

Kados CrossFit creates a class for students

Kados staff said they wanted to provide a PE type class for kids to help them stay active despite spending more time at home.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A Rapid City gym is creating a new class to help kids who’re spending more time at home get out of the house and get active.

Kados CrossFit is open six days a week for those looking to break a sweat and now, it’s offering a class for kids. Kados staff said they wanted to provide a PE type class for kids to help them stay active despite spending more time at home.

Although the typical CrossFit experience is high-intensity interval training, the kids' class shouldn’t be daunting to parent or child.

“So, they’re not going to be doing exactly CrossFit," said Matt Gontarek, a coach at Kados CrossFit. "Some movements may be similar but for the most part, it will be a little bit beginner style, maybe like pushups, sit-ups, stuff with wall balls, if you’re familiar, maybe a little kettlebell work, but just something to get them started in the CrossFit experience.”

The class is open to anyone in middle or high school, beginner or advanced. Classes will run Monday, Wednesday, and Friday every week from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

If you’re interested in the class, the staff said to show up! Or you can email them, kadoscrossfit@gmail.com.

