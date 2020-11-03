Investigation underway after hunters find body near creek in South Dakota

PLATTE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation sent a team to investigate a body discovered by hunters near a creek.

Pheasant hunters found a body near Snake Creek in Charles Mix County on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say the investigation is still “in its early stages,” and that no other information is available at this time.

