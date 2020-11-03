Advertisement

Group opposed to re-election of president walks to Trump Shop

Group in front of Rapid City City Hall
Group in front of Rapid City City Hall(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 20 people to walk to the Trump Shop on Election Day.

The group says they are “protesting for their rights.”

“We don’t think Trump should have another four years of presidency,” someone told Black Hills FOX News on Facebook Live.

Specifically, the group is against re-electing President Donald Trump because he “violates” certain rights.

They are also holding signs for Biden, Women’s Rights and Black Lives Matter.

Some of the people are not old enough to vote, though.

The group is walking to the Trump Shop on Mountain View Road. The walk will be around 1.6 miles.

Election Day protest in front of Pennington County Courthouse.

Posted by Black Hills FOX News on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

