Faith Area Community Foundation is one of the newest Community Savings Accounts for the SD Community Foundation

By Blake Joseph
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Founded two years ago by a group of local business people, SD Community Foundation has 80 of these across the state  - they are small community foundations that fall under the umbrella of the SDCF’s 501c3. Faith Area Community Foundation entered into a challenge to raise $200,000.  If successful, they will receive $50,000 toward their permanent endowment with SDCF. Fox Ridge Energy and Education have issued a challenge to help them meet the goal by offering to match dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000. Faith Area Community Foundation will leverage these two challenges during the SD Day of Giving on December 1.  They will be encouraging supporters to contribute to their fund.

In the first two years of establishment, the FACF has provided grants to 7 organizations.  Most recently, they provided support for the FFA/Ag Education Program at the Faith High School

