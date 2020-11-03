Deadline for utility grace period ends Jan. 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Jan. 4, 2021, any Rapid City account that remains delinquent will have their utility services shut off.

Late fees that have been charged to accounts and remain unpaid on Jan. 4 will be due and payable in full and will need to be paid before service is restored.

Public Works Director Dale Tech says payment plans are available and the city will work with you.

“If there is a hardship people can certainly sign up for that and we’ll take every case on a case by case and work with that,” he said.

Currently, 2,900 customers have a past due balance.

The cares act funding also applies to South Dakotans who need assistance with rent or housing.

https://www.rcgov.org/city-government-directory/public-works.html

