Advertisement

Deadline for utility grace period ends Jan. 4

Utility Grace Period Ending by Next Year
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Jan. 4, 2021, any Rapid City account that remains delinquent will have their utility services shut off.

Late fees that have been charged to accounts and remain unpaid on Jan. 4 will be due and payable in full and will need to be paid before service is restored.

Public Works Director Dale Tech says payment plans are available and the city will work with you.

“If there is a hardship people can certainly sign up for that and we’ll take every case on a case by case and work with that,” he said.

Currently, 2,900 customers have a past due balance.

The cares act funding also applies to South Dakotans who need assistance with rent or housing.

https://www.rcgov.org/city-government-directory/public-works.html

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wyoming governor to quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The self-isolation will last until Nov. 11, or 14 days following the possible exposure.

News

Pet of the Week - Tobias

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Nonprofit maps Heart Mountain Interpretation Center to remember past

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Sturgis police search for suspect who stole 13 guns

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

Rapid City voters prepare for voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Voters in Rapid City Weigh in on the 2020 Election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Rapid City Residents Weigh in on the 2020 Election

News

Pennington County preps polls for voting during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Voters are asked to social distance, and poll workers have been supplied with gloves, masks and wipes to use.

News

Drug-free pledge flies high above Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Red Ribbon week is put on by the Rushmore Noon Optimist Club, whose motto is " bringing out the best in kids."

News

More than dozen firearms stolen from Sturgis gun store Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Around 2:30 A.M. Sunday, police were dispatched to Sturgis Guns on Lazelle Street after a motion alarm went off.

News

How long will counting take in South Dakota?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Though winners may be obvious on election night, they may not be determined the night of Nov. 3.