Buffalo Crossing, a new development on the south side of Rapid City

Homes and businesses will be built on the south side of Rapid City.
Homes and businesses will be built on the south side of Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The south side of Rapid City is being reimagined along Mount Rushmore Road and Catron Boulevard.

Buffalo Crossing, a new and upcoming development project with sixty homes and many businesses with many of the lots already sold.

The area used to encompass hills, canyons, and even an amusement park and Dream Design international came in and flattened the area.

Now the area is ready for a hotel, restaurant, and several medical facilities will also be making their home in this area.

“It’s really fun and we are honored and proud to be part of the redevelopment of that side of town within Rapid City. The tax revenue that is being generated, the jobs that have been created and also the impact on the community to provide services to that part of town that did not exist before," says Hani Shafai from Dream Design International.

Scooters Coffer has already started building its location and many more tenants will start in the next few weeks.

