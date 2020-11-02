Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Weather This Week!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:59 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will bring sunny, warm weather this week with temperatures as much as 20 degrees above average! Not a drop of rain or a flake of snow is expected through Friday.

Major changes are in store for us this weekend and next week as a deep upper level trough moves in from the west. Much colder Continental Polar air moves in, and there will be some snow. Much too early to pinpoint snowfall amounts, but there is very high confidence in much colder - in fact, much colder than normal temperatures late this weekend into next week. Stay tuned!

