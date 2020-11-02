Advertisement

State officials will give update fatal crash involving S.D.'s Attorney General investigation

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State officials say an update on the on-going investigation of the fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will happen Monday.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will discuss the investigation in a media briefing Monday at 10 a.m. MST, according to a release from Noem’s office sent out Sunday.

The crash took place the night of Sept. 12 on Highway 14 just west of Highmore. Ravnsborg was driving to Pierre following a GOP event in Redfield when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever, who was walking along the road. Boever’s body was not found until the next day when Ravnsborg went to retrieve his car, which had been rendered inoperable by the crash.

The state initially released few details about the incident. Ravnsborg released a statement two days after the crash, saying he did not consume any alcohol at the GOP dinner, and that he believed he had struck a deer that night.

About a month later, Price released Ravnsborg’s blood alcohol content report, as well as the 911 call Ravnsborg made after the crash. Price said Ravnsborg had no alcohol in his system when he gave a blood sample on Sept. 13, 15 hours after the crash. In the 911 call, Ravnsborg told authorities he hit something that was “in the middle of the road,” though he was not certain what it was.

Black Hills Fox News will livestream Noem’s media briefing Monday on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rushmore State turns 131 years old Monday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
President Benjamin Harrison admitted North and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states of the Union on Nov. 2, 1889.

News

End of daylight saving time has people enjoying extra hour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Daylight saving time may not be your favorite in the spring but who doesn’t love feeling like they have a little extra time in their day once a year?

News

Background of the Rapid City Indian School land swap

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Rapid City Indian School land swap

News

Lyft offers 50% off rides to polls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Lyft offers promo to polls

Latest News

News

Daylight savings time good reminder to check smoke, carbon monoxide detectors

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Check your smoke detectors

News

People enjoy the extra hour from the end of daylight saving time

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Daylight saving time may not be your favorite in the spring but who doesn’t love feeling like they have a little extra time in their day once a year?

News

Dictionary app makes Lakota language accessible

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Lakota language is fading but Allen Wilson said new resources and technology provide people with the information they need to revitalize the language.

News

Howl-oween at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Halloween isn't just a time for kids to go trick or treating, but a time to also dress up your pet.

News

Scare in the Square

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Kids got to go around to many of the local businesses located in Downtown Rapid City and trick or treat.

News

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
First Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics.