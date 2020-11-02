Rushmore State turns 131 years old Monday
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A celebration is due as the Rushmore State turns 131 Monday.
South Dakota is technically a twin. President Benjamin Harrison admitted North and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states of the Union on Nov. 2, 1889.
The older of the two is a mystery. Legend states Harrison mixed up the papers before signing them.
Initially, both were a part of the Dakota Territory established in 1861. This included portions of Montana and Wyoming.
Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.