Rushmore State turns 131 years old Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A celebration is due as the Rushmore State turns 131 Monday.

South Dakota is technically a twin. President Benjamin Harrison admitted North and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states of the Union on Nov. 2, 1889.

The older of the two is a mystery. Legend states Harrison mixed up the papers before signing them.

Initially, both were a part of the Dakota Territory established in 1861. This included portions of Montana and Wyoming.

