Rushmore State turns 131 years old Monday

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2002, file photo, the sun rises on Mt. Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D. as the flag is flown at half staff in honor of the first anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the United States. President Donald Trump is planning to kick off Independence Day weekend in South Dakota with a show of patriotism _ fireworks popping, fighter jets thundering overhead and revelers crowding beneath a piece of classic Americana _ Mount Rushmore. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A celebration is due as the Rushmore State turns 131 Monday.

South Dakota is technically a twin. President Benjamin Harrison admitted North and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states of the Union on Nov. 2, 1889.

The older of the two is a mystery. Legend states Harrison mixed up the papers before signing them.

Initially, both were a part of the Dakota Territory established in 1861. This included portions of Montana and Wyoming.

