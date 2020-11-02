Advertisement

How long will counting take in South Dakota?

Though winners may be obvious on election night, winners may not be able to be determined the night of Nov. 3.
Though winners may be obvious on election night, winners may not be able to be determined the night of Nov. 3.(KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Though winners may be obvious on election night, they may not be determined the night of Nov. 3.

In South Dakota, polls open at 7 a.m. CST and close at 7 p.m. MST (8 p.m. CST).

From then, officials will begin to count and report. But that won’t be done instantaneously.

“The amount of absentee ballots cast during this election may add additional time to the reporting process,” Kea Warne, Director of the elections division in the Secretary State’s office, said.

According to the Secretary of State website, the state has received 202,464 ballots by mail since Oct. 30.

There are no statewide estimates for when counting ballots will be done. No state ever reports final results on election night, and there’s no legal obligation to. Winners on election nights are projections based on partial counts, not because counting is done quickly.

Each state has specific rules on counting. South Dakota does not allow postmarked ballots that arrive later or allow provisional ballots either, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Each county prioritizes different ballots, too, so that affects how reporting happens too.

“Some counties utilize an absentee precinct and may report those first,” Warme said. “Other counties process absentee ballots at polling locations and will report those ballots together with those cast on Election Day.”

Black Hills Fox News will be tracking polls as precincts report. View our election tracker here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midwestern states with few virus rules have low unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the six states with the nation’s lowest unemployment rates are in the Midwest, have Republican governors and have almost no restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Active cases remain high as state reports 529 new COVID-19 cases in S.D.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The 529 new cases bring the state total to 47,850. Of those,13,325 cases are currently active while 34,087 have recovered.

News

S.D. Attorney General was ‘distracted’ before fatal crash, officials say

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will discuss the investigation in a media briefing Monday at 10 a.m. MST.

News

Rushmore State turns 131 years old Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
President Benjamin Harrison admitted North and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states of the Union on Nov. 2, 1889.

Latest News

News

End of daylight saving time has people enjoying extra hour

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Daylight saving time may not be your favorite in the spring but who doesn’t love feeling like they have a little extra time in their day once a year?

News

Background of the Rapid City Indian School land swap

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Rapid City Indian School land swap

News

Lyft offers 50% off rides to polls

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Lyft offers promo to polls

News

Daylight savings time good reminder to check smoke, carbon monoxide detectors

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Check your smoke detectors

News

People enjoy the extra hour from the end of daylight saving time

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Daylight saving time may not be your favorite in the spring but who doesn’t love feeling like they have a little extra time in their day once a year?

News

Dictionary app makes Lakota language accessible

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Lakota language is fading but Allen Wilson said new resources and technology provide people with the information they need to revitalize the language.