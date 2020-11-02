How long will counting take in South Dakota?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Though winners may be obvious on election night, they may not be determined the night of Nov. 3.

In South Dakota, polls open at 7 a.m. CST and close at 7 p.m. MST (8 p.m. CST).

From then, officials will begin to count and report. But that won’t be done instantaneously.

“The amount of absentee ballots cast during this election may add additional time to the reporting process,” Kea Warne, Director of the elections division in the Secretary State’s office, said.

According to the Secretary of State website, the state has received 202,464 ballots by mail since Oct. 30.

There are no statewide estimates for when counting ballots will be done. No state ever reports final results on election night, and there’s no legal obligation to. Winners on election nights are projections based on partial counts, not because counting is done quickly.

Each state has specific rules on counting. South Dakota does not allow postmarked ballots that arrive later or allow provisional ballots either, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Each county prioritizes different ballots, too, so that affects how reporting happens too.

“Some counties utilize an absentee precinct and may report those first,” Warme said. “Other counties process absentee ballots at polling locations and will report those ballots together with those cast on Election Day.”

Black Hills Fox News will be tracking polls as precincts report. View our election tracker here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.