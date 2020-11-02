Advertisement

End of daylight saving time has people enjoying extra hour

Daylight saving time may not be your favorite in the spring but who doesn’t love feeling like they have a little extra time in their day once a year?
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nov. 1, 2020, marks the end of daylight-saving time and pushes our clocks back an hour.

Like lights in the trees and the crunching of leaves, pushing the hands of your clock back an hour is a sign of the changing seasons. People use the extra hour every fall for anything, from running errands to doing a little housework.

“Well, if I was still at home, I’d probably use the extra hour to finish up my roof," said Thomas Commins. "I’ve been helping out with that for months and months.”

If housework isn’t how you spent your extra hour, you’re not alone. Some slept in, and others spent time with friends.

“We went for a walk around town and saw some businesses we don’t always partake in, and that was fun, and now we’re just sitting here, chitchatting," said Monica Epperson.

Daylight saving time may not be your favorite in the spring, but who doesn’t love feeling like they have a little extra time in their day once a year?

Although it might be nice to get in that extra hour of sleep or cleaning, jumping back an hour does mean the days get shorter, and the sun begins to set earlier.

