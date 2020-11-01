RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scare in the Square, an annual Halloween event for kids to get into the spirit of the holiday.

Going into the event, Main street square officials had no idea what the turnout would be, to their surprise a large crowd of people lined up around the corner to get in.

Kids got to go around to many of the local businesses located in Downtown Rapid City and trick or treat.

This not only lets the kids have fun but Executive Director of Main Street Square Domico Rodriguez says this event also helps out the local businesses.

“We hope that the businesses see a push in this," says Rodriguez. "If anything it’s getting people in the doors that may not come into their doors and I talked to Prairie Edge and they’re encouraging people to come in because then they’ll see things they may have never seen before and its a start. We have to get businesses booming again here in Downtown Rapid City and this is a great showcase for that.”

Rodriguez says they are fortunate to be able to put this event on and get kids to have fun.

