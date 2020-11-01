Advertisement

Howl-oween at the Rushmore Mall

Jenny Konda having a blast with dogs on Halloween.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween isn’t just a time for kids to go trick or treating, but a time to also dress up your pet.

Earlier Saturday at the Bar K9 in the Rushmore Mall, pet owners brought their animals out in style for a Howl-oween party.

One was wearing a buzz light year costume and another, an adorable monster that didn’t want to wear the headpiece.

“I think that’s awesome, I think it’s going to be fun for dogs and owners like you can dress up like your dog, you can have a family costume. I think it will be great," says Jenni Konda.

The dogs that were dressed up got to be entered into a costume contest with prizes.

