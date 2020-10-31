Advertisement

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics

Happy Halloween
Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics
Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Kids of all ages headed to the spooktacular Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics.

“We just wanted a place for kids to be able to come and have a safe and happy Halloween, and it’s nice that it’s outdoors with the COVID concerns,” says the owner of Rushmore Athletics, Jenna Farrar.

About 20 cars lined up in the parking lot with their trunks decked out for some Halloween fun.

“Theme was relatively easy for us. I kind of just went with what younger kids enjoy," says Amanda Mitchell.

"The theme was easy for me because I watched Hocus Pocus and fell in love, and I was like, alright, I’m going to be Winifred. We’re going to do a Hocus Pocus trunk,” says Haleigh Fryman.

“It was pretty fun. We had to look through the movie and find what was going on,” says Olivia Mass.

As kids walked around, they got to see the different themes while also receiving some yummy treats.

A few trick or treaters say their favorite candy is Skittles and Kit Kats.

Candy is at the top of the list for many, but some kids like dressing up and seeing what others are wearing this year.

“You can see other costumes that you haven’t seen," says a trick or treater.

