Advertisement

Republican and Democratic parties give their final message to voters

President Trump’s record in the White House is on the ballot. That’s what the national parties are saying just a few days before Election Day.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As voters cast their final ballots, the national parties are still vying for their support.

We spoke with Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director, David Bergstein, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, ahead of Election Day to hear their final push for their candidates.

McDaniel said Republicans are touting President Donald Trump’s economic record in the White House.

“This is a president who understands how to grow jobs and get our economy humming," She said. "And that’s something Americans really care about.”

Democrats are making this election about President Trump too- trying to use his record against him- calling it a failure.

Bergstein said he believes this message will help bring Republicans to their side.

“There is a wide coalition of support behind Joe Biden," Bergstein said. "You’ve got independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans who are all fed up.”

Both parties are asking Americans to show up on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna keep on pushing till election day to make sure we turn out every voter we need to win," Bergstein said.

“We are absolutely seeing this race be very tight, so everyone needs to get out and vote," McDaniel said.

Recent national polls from Morning Consult and the Cook Political Report favor Joe Biden to win the election.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:21 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
If Constitutional Amendment B were to get the approval of South Dakota voters on November 3rd, it would mean legal sports gambling in Deadwood and on Native American reservations across the state. However, the scope of that remains undetermined.

Politics

Multiple West River counties see rise in absentee voting

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Absentee voting up in Meade and Lawrence Counties.

News

Gov. Kristi Noem to appoint Judge Scott Myren to South Dakota Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota native will fill the seat of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen, who filled the slot of the retiring Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

News

South Dakota Department of Health prepares vaccine rollout

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota, and the nation, are preparing for a COVID vaccine rollout.

News

Hemp legalization continues to move closer in South Dakota

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:02 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
Hemp legalization continues to move along for the Rushmore state.

Latest News

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee rebukes Governor Noem Executive Order

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:05 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislature sent a strong rebuke of one of Governor Kristi Noem's more controversial executive orders.

News

Certain Rapid City Area Schools will switch to e-learning on Election Day

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Students at Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley, and General Beadle Elementary will be doing e-learning on Election Day.

News

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:18 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislative session might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

News

Gov. Noem reports cash flow from national profile

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:43 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14.

News

Governor Noem campaign launches COVID-themed merchandise

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:30 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The shirts come as cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota continue to rise, and at the start of hunting season.

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:24 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.