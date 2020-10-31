Advertisement

Police investigate fatal shooting at Deadwood casino

Local police say that one individual has been pronounced deceased after the shooting in Deadwood.
Possible shooting reported at 13th and Center Street in Bowling Green.
Possible shooting reported at 13th and Center Street in Bowling Green.(AP)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. - The Deadwood Police Department was dispatched to a call at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming complex around 12:30 AM MST on the morning of October 31st.

The call was in connection to a female subject who had suffered a gunshot wound. The police department began to conduct life saving measures, with the assistance of the Lawrence County ambulance. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the female subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation. The Deadwood Police Department says they do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time. Other agencies within the area are helping assist the Deadwood Police Department.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of her family.

Anyone having information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Deadwood Police Department at (605)-578-2623 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story.

Latest News

News

Light Up Lead

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Native American nurses

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Law enforcement opportunities

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Lakota Nation Invitational canceled for 2020 over COVID worries

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Lakota Nation Invitational canceled for 2020 over COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

News

The “Light Up Lead” contest is back

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Registration begins Nov. 1.

News

South Dakota Mines has a new partnership with construction machinery company Caterpillar

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
This is to help the school take some new projects to the next level.

News

Governor Kristi Noem wants law enforcement from around the nation to consider South Dakota for a job

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Law enforcement around the nation has been impacted by the ‘Defund the Police’ movement, resulting in job loss or budget cuts for the blue.

News

More affordable homes being built in Lead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The project will be done in phases and will take about four years.

News

State reports 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths in South Dakota

Updated: 20 hours ago
The 1,560 new cases, breaking the daily case record, bring the state total to 44,559.

News

Due to COVID-19 uptick, Monument Health returns to no-visitor policy

Updated: 20 hours ago
As a response to increasing new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in October, Monument Health will not allow visitors in its hospitals starting Nov. 2.