Cooler and Breezy Halloween Ahead; Warm Again Next Week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A spooky Halloween night with breezy winds a full moon tomorrow. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, NE Lawrence County, Meade County and eastern Pennington County from Saturday 6am until Saturday 6pm MDT. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the central plains of Ziebach County, Haakon County, Jackson County, and Bennett County from Saturday 6am until Saturday 6pm MDT. Peak wind gusts will occur early tomorrow afternoon, with gusts potentially topping 55 mph. If you have any Halloween decorations that could blow away or break, bring those in this evening as the weak cold front is moving in overnight. Windy conditions will persist throughout the day tomorrow and into the evening, so prepare for some eerie winds if you are out trick-or-treating in the evening.

Temperatures will jump back above normal Sunday in the mid to upper 50s, but next week is when we could be seeing temperatures in the 70s again starting Monday. Drier air still in place next week, but warmer air moving in for much of next week. A slight cool down near average on Friday ahead of our next potential system that could be bringing more active weather to the region. Still being this far out, confidence is low, but models are suggesting another round of snow could be possible Sunday into Monday. Placement and timing of the system will be key moving forward into next week to understand the exact impacts of this system. Will update the webpage and social media with more details as we get closer to next weekend!

Have a spooky Halloween!

