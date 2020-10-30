Advertisement

WATCH: 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course

Mind if I play through?
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – Sometimes when you’re out on the course you just have to let others play through.

Such was the case Thursday when a 10-foot alligator took a leisurely stroll across the green on hole No. 9 at the Duran Golf Club.

“Another day in Florida,” Nicole Latner, the events and marketing coordinator at the club, said in a video she took of the leathery creature. “Wildlife on the golf course at Duran.”

A photo taken by Latner shows several golf carts parked a safe distance away from the green, giving the gator plenty of room.

🐊 crossing on Hole #9 📸 by Nicole Latner

Posted by Duran Golf Club on Thursday, October 29, 2020

“This particular gator has been living on our course for about 2-3 years,” Latner said. “He doesn’t seem aggressive, so we have never had him removed.”

The course at Duran is certified by Audubon International for its environmental management practices and conservation of natural resources.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

About 100 IHOP and Applebee’s restaurants to close

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN Staff
On Wednesday, Dine Brands, the parent company for the two chains, announced it is shutting down up to 100 restaurants.

News

State reports 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths in South Dakota

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The 1,560 new cases, breaking the daily case record, bring the state total to 44,559.

National

France mourns 3 killed in church attack, tightens security

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By ANGELA CHARLTON and DANIEL COLE
The attacker, who recently arrived in Europe from Tunisia, was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds, and investigators in France and his homeland are looking into his motives and connections, though authorities had previously said he acted alone.

National

Quake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and ELENA BECATOROS
A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds amid collapsed buildings and flooding, officials said.

Latest News

News

Due to COVID-19 uptick, Monument Health returns to no-visitor policy

Updated: 21 minutes ago
As a response to increasing new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in October, Monument Health will not allow visitors in its hospitals starting Nov. 2.

National

Alligator crosses Florida golf course

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Several golfers waited a safe distance away while the gator played through.

National

McDonald’s to bring back the McRib nationwide

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The McRib first came on the scene in 1982 and has been on and off the menu over the years.

National

Raw: Rescuers respond to collapsed building after Turkey quake

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Rescue workers search a building after the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, on Friday.

National

Raw: Aerial views of quake-damaged building in Izmir, Turkey

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An earthquake in the Aegean Sea has caused death and destruction in western Turkey.

National

Candidates emphasize Minnesota in final campaign push

Updated: 1 hours ago