Advertisement

The “Light Up Lead” contest is back

Christmas decorating contest.
Christmas decorating contest.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - The “Light Up Lead” contest is back, encouraging the community to decorate their homes with Christmas lights in order to spread the festive spirit.

This is the second annual event, and the executive director for the Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Ward, says the goal is to transform Lead into a winter wonderland.

The contest is for people who live inside City limits.

Those interested in competing can go to Ace Hardware of Lead to fill out a registration form, which they can then submit to the town’s chamber of commerce.

People can register starting Nov. 1 until the 27.

“I just love the cheeriness, the brightness, the extra light in the wintertime, in the short short days. And you know just how much it lends itself to happiness. So I hope that everyone in Lead will participate, make Lead a happy place, and bring happiness to kids and families all over the Black Hills,” says Ward.

The first prize winner receives $750, while second place gets $250, and the third-place is gifted with a prize basket.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Mines has a new partnership with construction machinery company Caterpillar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
This is to help the school take some new projects to the next level.

News

Governor Kristi Noem wants law enforcement from around the nation to consider South Dakota for a job

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Law enforcement around the nation has been impacted by the ‘Defund the Police’ movement, resulting in job loss or budget cuts for the blue.

News

More affordable homes being built in Lead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The project will be done in phases and will take about four years.

News

State reports 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
The 1,560 new cases, breaking the daily case record, bring the state total to 44,559.

Latest News

News

Due to COVID-19 uptick, Monument Health returns to no-visitor policy

Updated: 6 hours ago
As a response to increasing new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in October, Monument Health will not allow visitors in its hospitals starting Nov. 2.

News

Renovations in works at Downtown Rapid City

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Distractions more prevalent as telehealth appointments amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

RCAS error page sparks conversation

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

SD COVID-19 Update Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

South Dakota unemployment claims down last week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation during the week of Oct.18.