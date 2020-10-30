Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment claims down last week

By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation during the week of Oct.18.

That is a decrease of 94 claims from the prior week’s total of 485.

A total of $758,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $435,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $305,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $180,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $118.9 million on Oct. 25.

The latest number of continued state claims is 4,375 for the week ending Oct. 17, an increase of 55 from the prior week’s total of 4,320. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Benefits paid since March 16:

  • Regular State = $85.9 million
  • FPUC = $207.7 million
  • PUA = $15.8 million
  • PEUC = $2.3 million

Total = Approximately $311.7 million

