Mild Today with More Sunshine; Windy and Cooler on Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warmer temperatures can be expected today with more sunshine. Highs will reach the 60s in many areas.

A strong cold front will move through tonight and Saturday, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A High Wind Watch is in effect: gusts to 50 and 60 miles per hour will be possible.

Sunday will be a calmer day with near normal temperatures. Then a big warming trend is likely early next week with lower 70s possible Tuesday and Wednesday!

