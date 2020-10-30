Advertisement

Mild Today with More Sunshine; Windy and Cooler on Halloween

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warmer temperatures can be expected today with more sunshine. Highs will reach the 60s in many areas.

A strong cold front will move through tonight and Saturday, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A High Wind Watch is in effect: gusts to 50 and 60 miles per hour will be possible.

Sunday will be a calmer day with near normal temperatures. Then a big warming trend is likely early next week with lower 70s possible Tuesday and Wednesday!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mild end to the work week, cooler for Halloween

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
A warmer end to the week, but a little cooler for Halloween

Forecast

Mild air continues for Friday, cooler this weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Generally Pleasant Weather through the end of the Week

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:17 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Mild air continues for the rest of the week, cooler and breezy on Halloween!

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Milder air continues this week; cooler and breezy for Halloween. Could see the 60s back by next week!

Latest News

Mild through the week, cooler and breezy for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT

Forecast

Temperatures will Continue to Inch Up the Rest of this Week

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:39 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Staying sunny, but getting warmer

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
Highs will be near 60° by Friday

Forecast

A Very Slow But Sure Warming Trend Continues this Week

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:02 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Another cold night, but a little warmer Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:23 PM MDT
While we don't fall below zero again, lows will be in the single digits for many.

Forecast

Despite Sunshine, Only A Slow Warming Trend Expected

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:19 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast