Grey Goose Halloween display returns to Pierre

A South Dakota fan favorite is returning for another Halloween season in Pierre.
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite the ice and snow on the ground right now in central South Dakota, in just a couple of nights that same ground will be covered with plenty of pumpkins.

Anissa and David Grambihler have been putting on the Grey Goose Halloween display for over twenty years.

“It is really rewarding and it is fun, it is a family fun project we do with our friends, it is fun to see the kids, the grandparents, the families just come out and they are just so excited. It is just something we can do for the community.” said Anissa Grambihler.

Despite both of the Grambihlers working full-time jobs, they make a point to put on the big display every year. They grew and carved over 180 pumpkins together. This year, the preparation is as big as ever.

“We harvest the pumpkins, we grow all of them. What we grow is what we harvest. Then we have time where we have to gut them all. Then we start to do the carving.” Anissa said.

The event is free to the public, and they say in past years, they have attracted visitors from all across South Dakota.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and a heavy amount of snow, the Grambihlers say they are ready for the big weekend.

“(It is a) special feeling and having all the kids and everyone enjoy it, what I really like is the grandparents that come out with their grandkids. That is really awesome.” said David Grambihler.

The display will be open on Halloween, as well as November 1st and 2nd. The owners encourage visitors to come around dusk in order to get the “full effect” of the lit up pumpkins.

