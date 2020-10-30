Advertisement

Due to COVID-19 uptick, Monument Health returns to no-visitor policy

Oct. 30, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Visitors won’t be allowed in Monument Health hospitals and emergency departments starting next Monday, Nov. 2.

The healthcare provider said the increase of community spread in Western South Dakota led to the decision. Monument Health says hospitalizations at its facilities has doubled since the beginning of October.

Twenty out of 22 counties in Wester South Dakota have substantial community spread, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The region averaged nearly 270 new cases per day this past week.

There’s a limited exception for visitors, however.

Patients who need a support person to accompany patients who are labor-and-delivery, under 18, have developmental disabilities or need educational assistance can have a visitor with them from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after undergoing a COVID-19 screening and additional precautions.

The full policy is here.

Since July 27, one visitor or support person has been allowed for hospitalized patients, surgery patients, emergency cases and clinic visits.

