Renovations in Downtown Rapid City

Crews are renovating a historic building in Downtown Rapid City.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether you’re driving or taking a walk in Downtown Rapid City, you may have noticed crews working on the exterior of a building on St. Joseph street.

The project manager for Chris Wells Construction, Aren Wells, says the building they are working on was built in 1885, and it’s been remolded quite a few times throughout the years.

Wells says, unfortunately, not many of those renovations retained the historical value of the building, which is what they’re trying to do.

When the project is complete, it will open up two commercial spaces for lease.

The goal is to have the work complete by the first of the year, but Wells says things are going a bit slow right now as they are waiting on materials.

“It was time to remodel the building, and it’s hard to do everything inside without changing the front. And it was just a good time and good owner to restore things back to the way it use to be,” says Wells.

Wells says the building was originally a grocer and tinware shop.

