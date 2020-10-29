Advertisement

RCPD looks for suspect who robbed Joker’s Casino South

Rapid City Police say a robbery happened at Joker’s Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road early Thursday morning.(Google Maps)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police say a robbery happened at Joker’s Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a suspect robbed the casino at 1317 Mount Rushmore Rd, police said.

According to police, the suspect was described as a white man wearing a black jacket and a white face mask.

Police say the suspect might be armed.

This is a developing story, KOTA Territory News update as more information becomes available.

