New weight limits for two Rapid City bridges

Tomahawk Drive and San Marco bridges see immediate weight reductions
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After recent inspections, the bridges on Tomahawk Drive and Pierre Street will see immediate reductions in the amount of weight allowed to cross.

The bridge on Pierre Street, known as the San Marco bridge, is now restricting weight to five tons, while the Tomahawk Drive Bridge is now allowing 12 tons for single-unit vehicles, and 20 tons for a vehicle/ trailer combination.

A project engineer for the City said these inspections are done to find any problems before they occur.

“The whole reason we inspect these bridges is so we know when bridges are starting to have a little bit of wear and tear so that we can plan whether we are planning to just fix are bridge, or if we have to plan to replace it,” said Sara Odden, Project Engineer for the City of Rapid City. “It helps us to keep everybody safe, to keep all of our infrastructure, because we do not want to have to close a road just because a bridge failed.”

The State Department of Transportation is scheduled to replace the San Marco bridge in 2023.

San Marco bridge
San Marco bridge(City of Rapid City)
The Tomahawk Drive Bridge
The Tomahawk Drive Bridge(City of Rapid City)

