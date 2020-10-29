Advertisement

Multitasking frequent during telehealth

Phone use among top-listed distraction
(WEAU)
By Anderley Penwell and Natalie Morris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A recent survey from Doctor First Survey has 44 percent of Americans have used telehealth services during the pandemic, but many do not pay full attention.

This survey says 73% of men, and 39% of women, reported multitasking during telehealth visits.

Some of the top distraction reported are scrolling through social media, checking texts or emails, watching TV, snacking, exercising, and some even say they drive.

With the rise in popularity of virtual health care, a nursing instructor at SDSU College of Nursing in Rapid City thinks teaching telehealth to undergraduate nursing students will become more common.

“I think that it is a trend, especially since the COVID pandemic because it is a reality, a need today, that some of the systems are ready for it,” said Beverly Warne, an instructor SDSU College of Nursing in Rapid City.

Warne said SDSU has a grant from the Heath Resources and Services Administration to teach the importance of the every-expanding world of telehealth.

