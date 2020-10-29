Mild end to the work week, cooler for Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A beautiful end to the week with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for many, those in the Black Hills could be seeing temperatures in the mid 50s. Any snow that is left should be gone by tomorrow afternoon with the warming temperatures and sunshine in the forecast.

Temperatures will hold on the upper 30s this evening with a westerly wind which could bring a few areas of fog, especially up into the northern and southern plains. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow morning, a few areas of fog still in place, but temperatures will stay above freezing for the morning commute. Quickly jumping into the 50s by noon, tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week.

Heading into Halloween, an early morning weak cold front will shift wind out of the NW which will keep temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year. Breezy conditions expected with sustained winds 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible. You may want to throw a few layers on for trick-or-treating Saturday night with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. The second full moon of the month will take place on Halloween, also known as a “Blue Moon”. Daylight Savings Time also ends this weekend at 2am on Sunday morning... Be sure to set your clocks back an hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

A nice rebound of temperatures from the weekend with well above average temperatures expected next week. Still seeing a much drier pattern next week, and temperatures could be near 70 degrees by Thursday next week. We are keeping our eyes on our next potential system next weekend, but confidence is still pretty low on exact timing and intensity.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.