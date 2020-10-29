Land swap goes to City Council

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The land encompassing Rapid City’s old Native American Boarding school was the focal point of Wednesday’s legal and finance committee meeting.

A resolution called for the city and Native American communities to work together on a land swap.

The land is currently housing Monument Health’s Behavioral Health Center, the Westside Village Senior Living Community, and Canyon Lake Activity Center, but researchers say these buildings are on illegal parcels of the old Indian Boarding School land.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, I really do,” said Darla Drew, Ward 5. “I think it’s time that we make reparations to some of the land issues in Rapid City, so this will only start that discussion.”

The resolution must ultimately be signed off by the Department of the Interior and will move to City Council on Monday without recommendation, so the mayor and the four other members of council can further discuss.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.