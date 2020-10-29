Advertisement

Land swap goes to City Council

Researchers say some buildings are illegally on old Indian Boarding School land.
Legal and finance committee
Legal and finance committee(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The land encompassing Rapid City’s old Native American Boarding school was the focal point of Wednesday’s legal and finance committee meeting.

A resolution called for the city and Native American communities to work together on a land swap.

The land is currently housing Monument Health’s Behavioral Health Center, the Westside Village Senior Living Community, and Canyon Lake Activity Center, but researchers say these buildings are on illegal parcels of the old Indian Boarding School land.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, I really do,” said Darla Drew, Ward 5. “I think it’s time that we make reparations to some of the land issues in Rapid City, so this will only start that discussion.”

The resolution must ultimately be signed off by the Department of the Interior and will move to City Council on Monday without recommendation, so the mayor and the four other members of council can further discuss.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City homeless organizations saw more people because of the pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The COVID pandemic hit people hard, some hard enough that they needed to turn to homeless advocacy groups.

News

Governor Kristi Noem to appoint Judge Scott Myren to South Dakota Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota native will fill the seat of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen, who filled the slot of the retiring Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

News

Stevens High School will move to distance learning Oct. 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Stevens High School students will begin distance learning on Oct. 29 during a statewide spike in COVID-19.

News

Even with the pandemic, the fall tourism season in Rapid City is going well

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Tourism plays a key role in South Dakota's economy, and during the summer, visitors still made the trip to the Black Hills, despite COVID 19.

Latest News

News

Mail-in voting has nearly doubled in South Dakota for 2020 election so far

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
More than 35% of the state’s 565,000 registered voters have requested to vote by mail for the 2020 presidential election.

News

Police identify man who brandished knife, baton at Noem’s Trump campaign event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Peter Beitzell, was harassing and exchanging words with others in the crowd before brandishing weapons at a Trump campaign event in Bangor, Maine, Noem’s security team said.

News

South Dakota Department of Health Prepares vaccine rollout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota, and the nation, are preparing for a COVID vaccine rollout.

News

Health officials investigate 28 possible COVID-19 reinfections in SD

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Health officials have identified 28 possible reinfections, though the state cautioned that these reinfection cases have not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

News

Church leaders announce Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sunday Miller
Pastors and church leaders met in Box Elder to announce an upcoming Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration.

News

Fugitive arrested after foot chase in Pierre

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Authorities have arrested a man who is wanted on several felony warrants in Pierre.