Advertisement

Internet delights in Rapid City couple’s South Dakota-themed Halloween costume

Jordan and Rhiannon King dress as the viral video of the Custer State Park bison who depantsed a biker during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Jordan and Rhiannon King dress as the viral video of the Custer State Park bison who depantsed a biker during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(Jordan King)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This Halloween, a Rapid City couple making the internet laugh after dressing up as a trending news story from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Jordan King, is the angry (or annoyed) bison who with denim hanging from its horn, and his wife Rihannon King, a pantless biker.

Halloween Costume 2020- DUDE WHERES MY PANTS

Posted by Jordan King on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

“I never thought this would be this crazy.... glad we are giving people ideas," Rihannon said on Facebook.

The couple will sport their costumes this weekend at Deadweird and the Alex Johnson Pandemic Party, Jordan said.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota sees record amount of COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
There have been 180 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

News

Coffee with cause: South Dakota Outdoor Shop raises money for Custer Search and Rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Outdoor Shop serves fresh-brewed coffee with a cause.

News

RCPD looks for suspect who robbed Joker’s Casino South

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who robbed Joker’s Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road early Thursday morning.

News

Rapid City Area Schools sparks conversation with error page

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The page shows Mount Rushmore and the message, “Nope, your face isn’t on this mountain yet. Unfortunately, whatever you were looking for isn’t here either.”

Latest News

News

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
If Constitutional Amendment B were to get the approval of South Dakota voters on November 3rd, it would mean legal sports gambling in Deadwood and on Native American reservations across the state. However, the scope of that remains undetermined.

News

COVID-19 cases in Wyoming

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

City takes further steps in Rapid City Indian School land swap recommendations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
“I think it’s time that we make reparations to some of the land issues in Rapid City, so this will only start that discussion.”

News

Rapid City homeless organizations saw more people because of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The COVID pandemic hit people hard, some hard enough that they needed to turn to homeless advocacy groups.

News

Gov. Kristi Noem to appoint Judge Scott Myren to South Dakota Supreme Court

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota native will fill the seat of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen, who filled the slot of the retiring Chief Justice David Gilbertson.