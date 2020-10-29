Advertisement

From snow and cooler weather to warmer temperatures, does this mean we could see some fire danger?

Fire danger
Fire danger(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills has seen some snow and cooler weather, but with warmer temperatures forecasted, does this mean we could also see some fire danger?

The fire administrator for Pennington County, Jerome Harvey, says fire crews are always prepared for any scenario and adds the 90-day forecast does not indicate any significant problems as far as wildland fires over the next 60 to 90 days.

Now some may wonder how the different weather we’ve been experiencing can impact fire danger.

“There’s cyclic nature as far as our weather patterns between wet cycles and dry cycles. It depends on how long the dry cycle lasts, and what is the wind pattern going to be, how much sun we will get, etc. As far as the drying of the fuel bed, the grass is the timber, etc., which really would affect the fire danger,” says Harvey.

During these drying trends that occur during the fall and winter months, Harvey says if you’re not doing things to prepare for winter, it always a good time to do fire adaptive practices around your house, like not stacking firewood next to your house and making sure the vegetation that’s cured and dry is pulled away from the house.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multitasking frequent during telehealth

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell and Natalie Morris
Multitasking common during telehealth

News

New weight limits for two Rapid City bridges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two bridges see weight reductions.

News

Renovations in Downtown Rapid City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Crews are renovating a historic building in Downtown Rapid City.

News

Caterpillar funds School of Mines initiative to advance mining technology

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
University faculty and students will work with Caterpillar engineers on autonomous robotic mining, new software used to manage mining and construction operations and on new equipment that increases efficiency and safety.

Latest News

News

Internet delights in Rapid City couple’s South Dakota-themed Halloween costume

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
What do you think of this Rapid City couple's Halloween costume?

News

South Dakota sees record amount of COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
There have been 180 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

News

Coffee with cause: South Dakota Outdoor Shop raises money for Custer Search and Rescue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Outdoor Shop serves fresh-brewed coffee with a cause.

News

RCPD looks for suspect who robbed Joker’s Casino South

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who robbed Joker’s Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road early Thursday morning.

News

Rapid City Area Schools sparks conversation with error page

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The page shows Mount Rushmore and the message, “Nope, your face isn’t on this mountain yet. Unfortunately, whatever you were looking for isn’t here either.”

News

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
If Constitutional Amendment B were to get the approval of South Dakota voters on November 3rd, it would mean legal sports gambling in Deadwood and on Native American reservations across the state. However, the scope of that remains undetermined.